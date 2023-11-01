MAS bars DBS from new business acquisitions for 6 months after repeated banking service disruptions

Banks are required to have backup data centres and systems in place, MAS noted on Oct 19 in response to the outage.hit online banking and payment platforms such as PayLah!, prompting MAS to issue a strongly-worded statement saying the bank had"fallen short" of expectations due to the"unacceptable" disruption.MAS imposed additional capital requirements on DBS.

MAS noted on Wednesday that shortcomings were identified in system resilience, incident management, change management, as well as technology risk governance and oversight."The roadmap is being implemented in phases, with the changes affecting its system architecture design taking more time to complete," MAS said on Wednesday.

"In line with MAS’ expectations, DBS Bank will hold senior management accountable for the lapses and the board will enhance its governance approach to oversee the implementation of the roadmap."MAS said it will review the progress made by DBS on its remediation efforts at the end of six months.

"In the meantime, MAS will retain the multiplier of 1.8 times to DBS Bank’s risk-weighted assets for operational risk, which was imposed after the March and May 2023 incidents."

