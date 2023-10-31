Selected merchants can access multiple QR code payment schemes with one sign-up under MAS trial

It will test the upgraded Singapore Quick Response Code Scheme (SGQR+) at more than 1,000 merchant acceptance points at the Singapore FinTech Festival at Singapore Expo and in Changi districts 16 and 17, which include areas such as Bedok and Loyang.

SGQR+ is an enhancement of SGQR that was introduced in 2018 to combine multiple payment QR codes into a single label. It added that consumers and tourists can use their preferred payment applications only if the merchant has a commercial relationship with the corresponding companies.

MAS said in the statement: “With SGQR+, consumers can look forward to using their preferred payment applications at more merchant acceptance points. Under the first option, Liquid Group will operate a switch that processes payments between the financial institution serving the merchant and the one serving the consumer.

This is an extension of the Nets solution that is already offered to hawkers on the Hawkers Go Digital Programme, which is subsidised by the Government. The programme has more than 13,000 merchants and 21 participating payment providers.

MAS chief fintech officer Sopnendu Mohanty said: “SGQR+ is a significant leap in interoperable QR payments. It will streamline payment acceptance for merchants and substantially increase the number of merchant acceptance points for both local and foreign consumers to use their preferred e-wallet or banking application.

More customers, particularly inbound tourists, can also benefit from the wider range of payment options offered by merchants, said Nets Group chief executive Lawrence Chan.Alipay+ added to SGQR code, making it easier for tourists to make e-payments

