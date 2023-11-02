Enhanced QR payment scheme on trial with more scan-and-pay options for merchants and consumers

Participating stores are at districts 16 and 17, which comprises areas in Loyang, Bedok, Upper East Coast and Changi – including Jewel Changi Airport. However, consumers are limited by each merchant’s commercial relationship with different financial institutions that provide the various payment schemes.

“There were instances when customers asked us if we have like FavePay or GrabPay, etc. But unfortunately, we didn’t have those payment options to extend to them,” said the eatery’s corporate service manager Mervyn Lee.The MAS said in a press release: “SGQR+ will increase the number of payment methods that merchants can accept. Merchants will only need to sign up with a single financial institution to unlock a diverse range of local and cross-border payment schemes.

It will also allow consumers to scan and pay at participating merchants using their mobile applications that are linked to credit cards. “The real benefit is even today, when one wallet or one bank is not able to work for whatever reason, I can use another bank app or I can use another wallet that's on my phone to make that payment,” said Mr Lawrence Chan, group CEO of NETS.

The MAS hopes the continued improvement of the system can pave the way for Singapore to become a global leader in QR payments, and a potential QR payments hub.

