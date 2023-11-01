MAS bans DBS from new business ventures, non-essential IT changes for 6 months after disruptions

The pause imposed by the regulatory body on the Republic's largest bank comes after a series of disruptions to its services throughout the year. During this six-month period, the authority will not approve any new business acquisitions made by the bank either.

MAS will review DBS' progress at the end of six months, and may extend the duration of these measures, vary the additional capital requirement currently imposed, or take further action. It also had to apply a multiplier of 1.8 times to its risk-weighted assets for operational risk. This was marked up from the 1.5 times multiplier applied in 2022, after it suffered its worst outage in more than a decade in November 2021.

"In the meantime, it is possible that disruptions may still occur. In such situations, MAS expects DBS Bank to promptly recover its services and communicate to its customers in a clear and timely manner," MAS said.

"We have imposed this six-month pause on the bank to give it the space to take the actions needed to maintain customer trust.""With the incidents of the past year, we have failed to live up to these expectations, and have also fallen short of our own standards. As an acknowledgement that the bank could have done better, senior management will be held accountable, and this will be reflected in their compensation," he said.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: MAS bars DBS from new business acquisitions for 6 months after repeated banking service disruptionsDBS, Singapore’s largest lender, is also required to pause all non-essential IT changes for six months.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Salaries of middle-income earners in Singapore grew fastest among workers over the past decade: MASSINGAPORE - Salary growth among middle-income workers here outpaced that of other income groups between 2011 and 2021, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a report.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Sales start for regular-priced tickets to Singapore Grand Prix 2024Singapore Grand Prix race promoter Singapore GP Pte Ltd has announced that it will start sales of regular priced tickets for the 2024 Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, after early bird tickets have sold out one month ahead of the expected promotional phase. The regular priced tickets will go on sale come Nov 1, 2023, at 10.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Singapore, Malaysia voted in support of UN resolution for Israel-Hamas conflictBoth Singapore and Malaysia backed a UN resolution calling for a ceasefire. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Singapore, Malaysia voted in support of UN resolution for Israel-Hamas conflictBoth Singapore and Malaysia backed a UN resolution calling for a ceasefire. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: 10 outcomes from the 10th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ RetreatThe two countries reached agreements in several fields, including transport links, water and higher education. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕