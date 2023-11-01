MAS bans DBS from new business ventures, non-essential IT changes for 6 months after disruptions

The pause imposed by the regulatory body on the Republic's largest bank comes after a series of disruptions to its services throughout the year. During this six-month period, the authority will not approve any new business acquisitions made by the bank either.
MAS will review DBS' progress at the end of six months, and may extend the duration of these measures, vary the additional capital requirement currently imposed, or take further action. It also had to apply a multiplier of 1.8 times to its risk-weighted assets for operational risk. This was marked up from the 1.5 times multiplier applied in 2022, after it suffered its worst outage in more than a decade in November 2021.
"In the meantime, it is possible that disruptions may still occur. In such situations, MAS expects DBS Bank to promptly recover its services and communicate to its customers in a clear and timely manner," MAS said.
"We have imposed this six-month pause on the bank to give it the space to take the actions needed to maintain customer trust.""With the incidents of the past year, we have failed to live up to these expectations, and have also fallen short of our own standards. As an acknowledgement that the bank could have done better, senior management will be held accountable, and this will be reflected in their compensation," he said.
