Israel’s military forces in Gaza ‘gradually moving ahead with plan’

Plumes of smoke rising amid Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on Oct 29. The recent escalation in violence in Gaza has entered its fourth week.Gatherings have also taken place in solidarity with the victims of Hamas's attack on southern Israel on Oct 7.

“IDF troops killed dozens of terrorists who barricaded themselves in buildings and tunnels, and attempted to attack the troops,” the military said in a statement. It signalled a potential effort to surround Gaza’s main city two days after the Israeli government ordered expanded ground incursions.Some pictures posted online also appeared to show Israeli soldiers waving an Israeli flag deep inside Gaza. Reuters could not verify the images.

Displaced Palestinians, who fled their homes amid Israeli strikes, taking shelter at Nasser hospital, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on Oct 29. PHOTO: REUTERS Qatar-mediated negotiations between Israel and Hamas continued on Sunday, a source briefed on the talks told Reuters, and included discussions about the possible release of hostages. headtopics.com

The 15-member body has unsuccessfully voted four times in the past two weeks on draft resolutions that aimed to take action on the war.US President Joe Biden pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a call on Sunday to protect civilians in Gaza and “immediately and significantly increase the flow of humanitarian aid”, the White House said.

