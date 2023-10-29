Israel on verge of perilous push into Gaza: Analysts

A picture taken from Israel's southern city of Sderot shows rockets fired from Gaza towards Israel on Oct 28, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (Photo: AFP/Aris Messinis)a new phase in its war on Hamas by expanding ground operations inside Gaza

That adds to Western fears that Iran-backed Hezbollah could open a new front on the Lebanese border. Officials say Israel does not want to stay in Gaza and there are also concerns over who will administer the territory and pay for its reconstruction after the guns fall silent.Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed an"iron fist" treatment of Hamas after its fighters attacked communities across southern Israel.

Images of the devastation have fuelled anger in many countries. Now tens of thousands of Israeli soldiers are waiting on the border for the toughest stage of a war that Netanyhu warned would be long and difficult. headtopics.com

This showdown is Israel's most perilous since the 1973 Arab-Israel war, when it was also taken by surprise, according to Jonathan Rynhold, a specialist on the Israel-Palestinian conflict at Bar-Ilan University near Tel Aviv.He said Israel will have to be ready for major casualties which will be worse if Hezbollah turns its near-daily artillery exchanges with Israel into all-out conflict.

"If Israel follows through on the stated aim of destroying Hamas military capabilities in the Gaza Strip and overthrowing its regime,The expansion of ground of operations"will be the critical moment as to whether a second front opens with Hezbollah and that is a higher risk" than in previous wars, he added. headtopics.com

Open conflict with Hezbollah could drag in the United States and would mean Israel having to accept"a scale of destruction that it has never experienced before," Rynhold said.

Gaza under blackout as Israel says war 'entered a new phase'The Israeli military has renewed a call for Palestinians to evacuate the northern Gaza Strip, warning that the area is now a "battlefield". Read more ⮕

Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in 'second stage' of Gaza warJERUSALEM: Israeli forces waged ground operations against Hamas in Gaza on Sunday (Oct 29) in what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the second phase of a three-week-old war aimed Read more ⮕

Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in 'second stage' of Gaza warIsrael's prime minister warned Israelis to expect a 'long and hard' campaign. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Israel says troops in the field in Gaza, Hamas vows 'full force'JERUSALEM: Hamas pledged to confront Israeli attacks with "full force" after Israel's military widened its air and ground attacks on the Palestinian enclave, suggesting on Saturday (Oct 28) that a long-promised ground offensive had begun. Read more ⮕

Gaza under blackout as Israel reports ‘good progress’ in war against HamasIsrael suggested its long-promised ground offensive against Hamas had begun. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Hamas vows 'full force'; Israel says troops still on the ground in GazaIsrael's military widened its air and ground attacks on the Palestinian enclave. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕