Israel on verge of perilous push into Gaza: Analysts

A picture taken from Israel's southern city of Sderot shows rockets fired from Gaza towards Israel on Oct 28, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (Photo: AFP/Aris Messinis)a new phase in its war on Hamas by expanding ground operations inside Gaza
That adds to Western fears that Iran-backed Hezbollah could open a new front on the Lebanese border. Officials say Israel does not want to stay in Gaza and there are also concerns over who will administer the territory and pay for its reconstruction after the guns fall silent.Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed an"iron fist" treatment of Hamas after its fighters attacked communities across southern Israel.
Images of the devastation have fuelled anger in many countries. Now tens of thousands of Israeli soldiers are waiting on the border for the toughest stage of a war that Netanyhu warned would be long and difficult. headtopics.com
This showdown is Israel's most perilous since the 1973 Arab-Israel war, when it was also taken by surprise, according to Jonathan Rynhold, a specialist on the Israel-Palestinian conflict at Bar-Ilan University near Tel Aviv.He said Israel will have to be ready for major casualties which will be worse if Hezbollah turns its near-daily artillery exchanges with Israel into all-out conflict.
"If Israel follows through on the stated aim of destroying Hamas military capabilities in the Gaza Strip and overthrowing its regime,The expansion of ground of operations"will be the critical moment as to whether a second front opens with Hezbollah and that is a higher risk" than in previous wars, he added. headtopics.com
Open conflict with Hezbollah could drag in the United States and would mean Israel having to accept"a scale of destruction that it has never experienced before," Rynhold said.