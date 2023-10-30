Middle-income earners in Singapore saw fastest salary growth among workers over past decade: MAS

SINGAPORE - Salary growth among middle-income workers here has outpaced that of other income groups between 2011 and 2021, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a report.

Nearly half of these middle-income workers moved up the earnings ladder, with 45 per cent in 2011 climbing by at least one income decile or position in the subsequent 10 years, and 23 per cent advancing by two income deciles or more, added MAS.

Middle-income workers who moved to more productive or larger firms saw their incomes more than double over the 10 years. In comparison, workers who remained in less productive or smaller firms saw smaller income growth of about 50 per cent over the same period.

The central bank said Singapore’s economic growth slowed to an average of 3.7 per cent per annum for 2011 to 2022, down from 5.9 per cent in the decade before, and will continue to slow in the next 10 years as demographic constraints such as a low birth rate and an ageing population become “more binding”.

Middle and upper-income group workers will need to refresh their skills to make the necessary career transitions, it added. Looking ahead at broader labour trends, MAS said that it expects labour demand to slow further in the next few quarters, but noted that hiring should stay supported in the domestic-oriented services and travel-related sectors.

