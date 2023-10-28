Gaza under blackout as Israel says war 'entered a new phase'

The Israeli military has renewed a call for Palestinians to evacuate the northern Gaza Strip, warning that the area is now a"battlefield".

"We have entered a new phase in the war. Last night the ground in Gaza shook. We attacked above ground and below ground," Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said in a video statement, alluding to the network of military tunnels Hamas has built under Gaza.Israel's military renewed a call for civilians of Gaza City to move south from the north, warning that the area was now a"battlefield".

"The impending IDF (Israel Defense Forces) operation is set to neutralise the threat of Hamas with precision and intensity," military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari earlier said on social media platform X.Overnight, Israel conducted one of the most intense nights of strikes in response to the Oct 7 Hamas attacks. "Hundreds of buildings and houses were completely destroyed and thousands of other homes were damaged," said Gaza Civil Defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal. headtopics.com

Palestinians collect bags of dried pulses from a UN-run aid supply centre, distributing food to local Palestinians and people displaced in Deir al-Balah on Oct 28, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (Photo: AFP/MOHAMMED ABED)

Aid agencies say a humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding for Gaza's 2.3 million people who are under a total Israeli blockade. Health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave said 7,650 Palestinians, also mostly civilians, have been killed since Israel's bombardment began. headtopics.com

