Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in 'second stage' of Gaza war

A view shows rockets launched from Gaza, as seen from Israel's border with Gaza, in southern Israel, on Oct 28.The Israeli military appears to have begun an invasion of Gaza, sending troops into the enclave in what appears to be its longest and most ambitious ground incursion.

Even as initial ground operations appeared limited for now, Mr Netanyahu pledged to spare no effort to free the more than 200 hostages, including Americans and other foreigners, held by Hamas. Medical authorities in the Gaza Strip, which has a population of 2.3 million people, say 7,650 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's campaign to obliterate the Iran-backed militants.

"God help anyone under the rubble," said one Gaza journalist, who spent a terrifying night in a building stairway as bombs fell and Israeli forces appeared to exchange fire with Palestinian fighters.Israel sent troops and tanks into Gaza on Friday night, focusing on infrastructure including the extensive tunnel network built by Hamas, the Israeli military said. It provided no details on the size of the deployment.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk offered his SpaceX's Starlink satellite network to support communications in Gaza for"internationally recognised aid organisations". Israel responded that it would fight the move, saying Hamas would"use it for terrorist activities".

Qatar-mediated negotiations between Israel and Hamas continued but at a much slower pace than before Friday's escalation in Gaza, a source briefed on the talks said.

