IRAS warns public of scammers sending fake tax notices

Taxpayers are strongly advised to check for their tax notices exclusively on this trusted website. Additionally, the Singpass verification process is required for any financial transactions to ensure the highest level of security.

In light of these ongoing threats, IRAS urges the public to exercise vigilance and disregard any phishing emails related to tax matters. Under no circumstances should recipients click on suspicious links, provide personal or banking information, follow instructions outlined in such emails, or make any payments.

Anyone who has unfortunately been deceived by these scams is urged to report the incident promptly to the local authorities, namely the police. /TISG “I am confident Minister Khaw will sort things out” – Shanmugam vouches for transport minister in wake of MRT collision headtopics.com

Malaysia warns TikTok, Meta over alleged blocking of pro-Palestinian contentKUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia's communications minister warned on Thursday (Oct 26) he could take firm action if social media firms TikTok and Meta are blocking pro-Palestinian content on their platforms. Read more ⮕

Pakistan boss Arthur warns of 'witch hunt' against Azam, managementPakistan head coach Mickey Arthur warned against a "witch hunt" targeting captain Babar Azam and team management after the South Asian side suffered their fourth consecutive defeat at the One-Day International Cricket World Cup. Read more ⮕

Scam Alert: NEA warns people not to scan dengue flyersThe warning follows mysterious flyers promising free anti-mosquito lamps in exchange for meeting a financial adviser. Read more ⮕

'Many more to die' from Gaza siege, UN warns on day 21 of warJERUSALEM: The UN warned Friday (Oct 27) that "many more will die" in Gaza from catastrophic shortages after nearly three weeks of bombardment by Israel in response to Hamas staging the deadliest attack in its history. Read more ⮕

Scammers using fake WhatsApp Web QR codes to hack into people’s accountsThe police has issued a statement saying that in recent cases, victims would search the official website of 'WhatsApp Web' through Internet search engines. When the search results appear, victims often click directly on the first few search results without verifying the URL. Read more ⮕