Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in 'second stage' of Gaza war

People gather at the scene where a rocket fired from Gaza hit in the town of Kiryat Ono in Israel, October 28, 2023. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Speaking at a press conference in Tel Aviv on Saturday, Netanyahu warned Israelis to expect a"long and hard" campaign but stopped short of calling the current incursions an invasion. "This is the second stage of the war whose goals are clear - to destroy Hamas' governing and military capabilities and to bring the hostages home," Netanyahu told reporters.Israel has tightened its blockade and bombarded Gaza for three weeks since the Islamist group Hamas' devastating Oct 7 attack. At least 1,400 Israelis were killed in the deadliest day of the nation's 75-year history, Israeli authorities said.

President Mahmoud Abbas, whose Palestinian Authority governs parts of the occupied West Bank while Hamas rules Gaza, said, “Our people in the Gaza Strip are facing a war of genocide and massacres committed by the Israeli occupation forces in full view of the entire world.” headtopics.com

Israel's chief military spokesperson declined to say whether Israel was behind the telecommunications blackout in Gaza but said it would do what it needed to protect its forces.Israel sent troops and tanks into Gaza on Friday night, focusing on infrastructure including the extensive tunnel network built by Hamas, the Israeli military said. It provided no details on the size of the deployment.

"A humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in front of our eyes," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. The UN Security Council plans to meet on Monday on the Israel-Gaza crisis, diplomats said.

