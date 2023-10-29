Public hospitals in Singapore see rise in patient visits for high-risk pregnancy

KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital saw its attendance rates for high-risk pregnancies jump from 1,966 in 2020, to 3,915 in 2022.Besides gestational diabetes, she was also diagnosed with preeclampsia, a serious blood pressure condition.
“Each day is like a mountain to climb, where you hope your readings and that of your baby’s heartbeat would be good.” After a few weeks of being warded, a decision was made to deliver her daughter early via caesarean section. Baby Ylizabeth spent about five weeks in the hospital and was discharged after her weight increased to 1.8kg.
All three public hospitals with maternity wards say that the number of patients with high-risk pregnancies has gone up over the years, but they do not have data available to share. A spokesman for NUH said that the hospital saw an estimated 9,400 visits by high-risk pregnancy patients in 2021, and this increased to about 9,900 visits in 2022. In 2023, the number is projected to rise to about 10,400 based on patient numbers so far.
Dr Serene Thain, consultant at KKH’s department of maternal foetal medicine, said that these figures are just the tip of the iceberg, as the STORK centre manages patients who are the most high-risk. There are other high-risk pregnancies that are managed by general obstetrics clinics, for example.
Dr Thain pointed out that the median age of mothers was 31 in 2021, higher than the 30.5 in 2015. The number of women conceiving in their 40s has doubled over the past three decades in Singapore. Data from the Singapore Department of Statistics showed that in 2021, there were nine births for every 1,000 women aged 40 to 44, compared to 4.5 in 1985, she added.
"With advances in medical technology, some patients deemed not suitable for pregnancy previously are able to (conceive) now with new medications and treatment. With increasing fertility treatment, there are also those with multiple pregnancies like twins or triplets, and that also contributes to high-risk pregnancies," said Dr Tan Wei Ching, senior consultant at SGH's department of obstetrics and gynaecology.