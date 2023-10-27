YG Entertainment to hold Singapore auditions in November, pre-applications close on Nov 5

New: You can now listen to articles.YG Entertainment, the South Korean agency behind multiple successful K-pop groups including BIGBANG and Blackpink, will be heading to Singapore soon as part of their global auditions. Such auditions allow agencies to scout for potential trainees who will then undergo a rigorous system to become actors or K-pop idols.

The Singapore round of auditions will be taking place from Nov 14 to 16 at Orchard Central Mall. However, those looking to be the next Jennie or Lisa will need to do a few things before they can audition.by Nov 5. Then, they'll need to wait for a confirmation email from YG Entertainment which will have details of their individual audition time.Do note that applicants will need to be born between 2004 and 2012, with parental consent required for those under 14 years old.

