Toh Wei Soong wins Singapore's first gold at Hangzhou Asian Para Games

Singapore's Toh Wei Soong in action at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou on Oct 26, 2023. (Photo: Sport Singapore/Jeremy Lee)SINGAPORE: Swimmer Toh Wei Soong won Singapore's first gold medal at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou on Thursday (Oct 26).

Toh put in a dominant performance to finish the men's 100m backstroke S7 final in first place with a time of 1:14.99, setting a new Games record.won a silver medal in the men's 400m freestyle S7Singapore's Toh Wei Soong poses with his Asian Para Games 100m backstroke S7 gold medal at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena on Oct 26, 2023.

Toh Wei Soong, Yang Huaqiang (left) and Huang Xianquan (right) pose with their Asian Para Games 100m backstroke S7 medals at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena on Oct 26, 2023. (Photo: Sport Singapore/Jeremy Lee)Singapore claims two lawn bowls medals at Asian Para Games in Hangzhou headtopics.com

"I was gunning for the Asian record as I exceeded that time in training, so it wasn't a perfect race for me," he said. Nevertheless, he said that he was proud to be Singapore's first gold medalist at this edition of the Games.

Toh added that he was hoping for better performances in his pet events, the 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly, on Friday. He is the defending champion in the 50m freestyle S7, having taken the gold in Jakarta five years ago. headtopics.com

With Toh's gold, Singapore moved into 20th place in the medal table with a haul of one gold, two silvers and two bronzes.

