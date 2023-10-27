54 Thai nationals among the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza

A Thai national hugs family members after arriving on a flight from Israel at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok on Oct 12, 2023. (Photo: AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha)Nearly a quarter of the 220 hostages held by militant group Hamas in Gaza are Thai nationals, the Israeli government said on Wednesday (Oct 25).

Foreign Affairs Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara told the Bangkok Post that a team of negotiators has been dispatched to help secure the release of the hostages. Providing updated figures on Wednesday, the Israeli government said 138 of the hostages had foreign passports, including 15 Argentinians, 12 Germans, 12 Americans, six French and six Russians.

Thai nationals make up the largest single group of foreigners dead and missing, with 24 confirmed killed and 21 unaccounted for.Thailand works to release nationals taken hostage during Israel-Hamas conflictkilling more than 1,400 people and taking over 200 hostages. Israel responded by pounding Gaza with air strikes, killing thousands. headtopics.com

"They launched a relentless barrage of gunfire from every direction," he said, asking not to use his full name as he recounted his escape from the Hamas attack. "I was shot in my right leg, and I'm still recovering from the injury," said the 41-year-old, who returned to Thailand on a repatriation flight organised by the Thai government.

But Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Thursday said he was concerned that Thai workers were planning to stay in Israel for higher pay, despite escalating conflict.

