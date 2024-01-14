Fake Videos Circulate Ahead of Taiwan's Presidential Election

Two days before Taiwan's presidential election, fake videos featuring President Tsai Ing-wen circulated online. These videos, created using AI-generated voiceovers and fake show hosts, were based on a false document titled 'The Secret History Of Tsai Ing-wen'. Despite efforts to delete or ban the videos, they kept reappearing on social platforms. This is not the first instance of misinformation during Taiwan's election campaign.

Another fake video showed US congressman Rob Wittman promising military support for Taiwan if two DPP candidates win the election. The video was debunked by AFP's Fact Check service





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taiwan's Presidential Election Not a Hot Topic on WeiboNews of Taiwan's presidential election did not make it to Weibo’s list of the hottest topics. A computer programmer in China expressed concerns that Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could lead to a war between China and the US. However, he believes that the outcome of Taiwan's election is irrelevant as Taiwan is caught in the US-China rivalry and will eventually be reclaimed by China.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Taiwan's President-elect Calls for Dialogue with ChinaTaiwan's president-elect Lai Ching-te, of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), called for dialogue with China 'to replace confrontation' after winning the presidential election.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Taiwan's ruling party maintains lead in presidential raceDespite a controversy, Mr Lai Ching-te of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is still leading in the Taiwan presidential race, according to recent polls.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Taiwan's ruling party candidate receives enthusiastic support from women at campaign rallyHundreds of women in Taiwan show their support for ruling Democratic Progressive Party's presidential candidate Lai Ching-te at a campaign rally in Pingtung county.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Taiwan's DPP presidential candidate widens lead by playing China cardLeading contender Lai Ching-te has widened his lead in the latest polls, as he plays the China card against his closest rival.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Chinese President Xi Jinping Pays Tribute to Mao Zedong, Expresses Confidence in Unification with TaiwanChinese President Xi Jinping pays tribute to Mao Zedong and expresses confidence in the future unification of mainland China with Taiwan.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »