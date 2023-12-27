Chinese President Xi Jinping Pays Tribute to Mao Zedong, Expresses Confidence in Unification with Taiwan

Chinese President Xi Jinping paid tribute to Mao Zedong and hailed his political teachings on the 130th anniversary of his birth. He stated that mainland China will surely be unified with Taiwan in the future.





