Taiwan's President-elect Calls for Dialogue with China

Taiwan's president-elect Lai Ching-te, of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), called for dialogue with China 'to replace confrontation' after winning the presidential election. He pledged to maintain the 'cross-strait status quo' and pursue exchanges and cooperation with China. However, the basis for dialogue has not been clarified, which is a sticking point with China.





