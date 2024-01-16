Do ex-offenders need to declare spent criminal records when applying for jobs?

Ex-offenders whose criminal records have been rendered spent can legally declare they have no such record, but this may not mean that their employers won't find out about it. A potential employer could get around this but simply asking job applicants not only about criminal records but whether they have previously been convicted in court, lawyers told CNA.

Those who want to apply for a job that they are lawfully disqualified from due to their conviction will also have to declare their records even if they have been rendered spent. This includes doctors convicted of certain offences, such as those involving dishonesty





