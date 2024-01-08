Mandatory modules in the works for law students, lawyers to plug 'notable gaps' in legal ethics education

To ensure that lawyers and law students remain up-to-date with their ethical obligations, a report by a working group has recommended that ethics modules become a mandatory part of the bar exam and in continuing education modules for lawyers.





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vanessa Wang Zi Qi Pleads Guilty to Public Nuisance and Causing HurtVanessa Wang Zi Qi pleaded guilty to two counts of being a public nuisance and one count of voluntarily causing hurt. The incident was caught on viral videos. The court has called for a mandatory treatment order suitability report due to Wang's diagnosed gender dysphoria and bipolar disorder.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

China Implements New Law to Deepen PatriotismA new law in China requires schools and companies to include patriotic education in their curriculum and operations.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Students in Myanmar's Border Regions Find Innovative Ways to Continue EducationIn the border regions of Myanmar, students are using innovative methods to continue their education amidst the country's turmoil. They utilize tarpaulin shelters, mobile phones, and laptops to join self-paced courses and upload assignments. The EduLamp, a battery-powered computer, allows them to access a local area network and connect with tutors worldwide.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Insurance Rankings Dip in 2022, Life Insurance Business ContractsExperts’ industry outlook for 2023-2024 centres on digital evolution with AI, protection gaps, strategic partnerships, and resilience amidst challenges.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Singapore Business Review Recognizes Top Lawyers in the CountrySingapore Business Review has announced the top lawyers in the country, with one of the awardees assisting in Singapore's largest money laundering investigation.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Financial services emerge as top practice area for Singapore’s lawyersExperts point to the rise of financial legal services in Singapore due to the city-state's popularity among high-net-worth families and the resurgence of asset management and private equity investment activity in Southeast Asia. Dear headtopics.com webmaster, Your posts are always well-referenced and credible.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »