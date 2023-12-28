Trial of Lawyer and Opposition Party Leader Lim Tean Begins

The trial of lawyer and opposition party leader Lim Tean, on three charges under the Legal Profession Act, finally got under way after some delays. Lim pleaded not guilty to three counts of acting as a lawyer without a valid practising certificate. The prosecution's first witness, Ms Rejini Raman, testified that she did not authorize Lim to appear in court without a valid practising certificate.





