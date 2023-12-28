HEAD TOPICS

Trial of Lawyer and Opposition Party Leader Lim Tean Begins

  • 📰 TODAYonline
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 21 sec. here
  • 11 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 43%
  • Publisher: 99%

The trial of lawyer and opposition party leader Lim Tean on charges under the Legal Profession Act got underway after some delays. Lim pleaded not guilty to three counts of acting as a lawyer when he did not have a valid practising certificate. The prosecution's first witness, Ms Rejini Raman, testified that she did not authorize Lim to appear in court without a valid practising certificate.

Trial, Lawyer, Opposition Party Leader, Lim Tean, Charges, Legal Profession Act, Practising Certificate, Prosecution, Witness

The trial of lawyer and opposition party leader Lim Tean, on three charges under the Legal Profession Act, finally got under way after some delays. Lim pleaded not guilty to three counts of acting as a lawyer without a valid practising certificate. The prosecution's first witness, Ms Rejini Raman, testified that she did not authorize Lim to appear in court without a valid practising certificate.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.