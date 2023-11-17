Discover Fun Things to Do and Places to Visit in Singapore

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.there's always something to celebrate in life. The Yahoo Shopping team has tirelessly compiled a list of performances to watch, museums to go, places to visit, things to do,so that you can save time and energy for things that matter.

Tune up the fun factor by trying something new and different every now and then. With this outing, eating, and staycay guide, you’ll never run out of fun things to do, new places to explore, live entertainment to watch, workshops to join and amazing food to try without stepping out of Singapore! Plus, don't miss out on the latest wellness workshops and spas, all at discounted rates of cours

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TODAYONLİNE: Israeli Soldiers Discover Hamas Tunnel at Gaza HospitalIsraeli soldiers found a tunnel shaft used by Hamas militants at Gaza's Al Shifa hospital, the army said, while the UN voiced concern no aid would be delivered to Palestinians on Friday (Nov 17) via the Rafah crossing with Egypt.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more »

YAHOOSG: Enjoy Discounts at Mandai Wildlife Reserve with Go City Singapore's All-inclusive Pass7 unforgettable destinations in Malaysia Given Malaysia’s proximity to Singapore , most, if not all of us would have been to at least a part of Malaysia. But how much of Malaysia have you actually visited?

Source: YahooSG | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: South Korea thrashes Singapore 5-0 in World Cup qualifierSouth Korea dominated the match against Singapore and won 5-0 in the World Cup qualifier held in Seoul. Goals were scored by Cho Gue-sung, Hwang Hee-chan, Son Heung-min, Hwang Ui-jo, and Lee Kang-in.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

STRAİTS_TİMES: Singapore and US sign agreements to lower carbon emissions and reduce corruption in trade Singapore , the United States and 12 other Indo-Pacific countries have signed agreements aimed at lowering the carbon emissions and lowering corruption in trade, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Thursday.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

THENEWPAPER: No Cases of Assault Against Transgender Inmates in Singapore PrisonsThe Singapore Prison Service has reported that there have been no cases of assault against transgender inmates in prison. Currently, there are 10 transgender inmates, with one having undergone a complete sex change and the remaining nine in the process of transitioning. The issue of how transgender inmates are housed in prison was discussed in Parliament, following a recent incident in Scotland where a transgender person convicted of rape was initially housed in an all-female jail. The Scottish Prison Services' policy determines housing arrangements based on an inmate's 'new gender'.

Source: thenewpaper | Read more »

THENEWPAPER: Navy@Vivo23 Showcases Role of Singapore Navy and Importance of the Sea2023’s NavyVivo23 showcases the role of the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) and the importance of the sea to Singapore . The event, held from Nov 17 to 19 at VivoCity, highlights the theme Our Sea, Our Mission, Our Home and emphasizes the navy's responsibility in defending Singapore 's survival and prosperity.

Source: thenewpaper | Read more »