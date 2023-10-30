South Korea thrashes Singapore 5-0 in World Cup qualifier

They had promised to take their opponents seriously despite the gulf which separated the two and South Korea did exactly that on Thursday (Nov 16) after a 5-0 win over Singapore. In front of a sell-out crowd of 64,381 at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, the home side ran out comfortable winners against Takayuki Nishigaya’s men courtesy of goals from Cho Gue-sung, Hwang Hee-chan, Son Heung-min, Hwang Ui-jo and Lee Kang-in.

While it might have been a chilly night in Seoul - temperatures were at 6 degrees Celsius after a day of incessant rain - South Korea were quick off the blocks, controlling possession early on. The biggest cheers of the night prior to the match were reserved for Tottenham Hotspur and South Korea skipper Son. He came close early on with a vicious free-kick from just outside the box which was headed awa

