Enjoy Discounts at Mandai Wildlife Reserve with Go City Singapore's All-inclusive Pass

Enjoy superb discounts at Mandai Wildlife Reserve, including Bird Paradise, when you buy Go City Singapore's All-inclusive Pass. Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

Malaysia consists of two main regions: Peninsular Malaysia (also known as West Malaysia) and East Malaysia (on the island of Borneo). Here are the seven regions in Malaysia that are well-loved by travellers and someFrom Bird Park to Bird Paradise: The new Mandai attraction animal lovers will love, Penang are two historic Malaysian cities with distinct charm. Together they form the historic cities of the Straits of Malacca, a UNESCO World Heritage sit

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASİA: The Kinderland Woodlands abuse case raises concerns about whistleblowing channels in SingaporeThe fact that the Kinderland Woodlands abuse case first surfaced on social media calls into question the strength and effectiveness of whistleblowing channels within organisations in Singapore.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

TODAYONLİNE: Man fails to declare S$3 million as money courier to SingaporeTasked as a money courier to bring in his foreign customers' money to Singapore to be exchanged into other currencies, a man did not declare about S$3 million he was carrying on two separate trips.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more »

SBRMAGAZİNE: Singapore's United Overseas Bank pilots Microsoft's AI-driven productivity toolUOB spearheads Microsoft's AI-driven tool, Microsoft 365 Copilot, boosting efficiency and customer engagement. Deployed to 300 employees, it refines messaging and operations, affirming AI as a strategic competitive edge. Know more about this in this video:

Source: SBRMagazine | Read more »

STRAİTS_TİMES: Transgender Inmates in Singapore PrisonsThere are currently 10 transgender inmates behind bars in Singapore, with one having undergone a complete sex change. The Singapore Prison Service (SPS) stated that there have been no cases of assault against transgender inmates. The issue of how transgender inmates are housed in prison was discussed in Parliament after a recent incident in Scotland. Isla Bryson, a transgender person convicted of double rape, was initially housed in segregation in an all-female jail. The Scottish Prison Services' policy determines housing arrangements based on an inmate's 'new gender'.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: South Korean footballer fulfills dream of playing at Seoul World Cup Stadium, but for SingaporeSong Ui-young, a South Korean footballer, fulfills his childhood dream of playing at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, but as a member of the Singapore national team.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: The Singapore Edition: A Tranquil Green Escape in the Heart of Orchard RoadCNA Luxury takes a tour inside The Singapore Edition, the brand's first hotel in Southeast Asia, located in the upper Orchard Road district. The hotel offers a tranquil green escape from the hustle and bustle of the famous retail and entertainment street.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »