Israeli Soldiers Discover Hamas Tunnel at Gaza Hospital

Israeli soldiers found a tunnel shaft used by Hamas militants at Gaza's Al Shifa hospital, the army said, while the UN voiced concern no aid would be delivered to Palestinians on Friday (Nov 17) via the Rafah crossing with Egypt. The army released a video it said showed a tunnel entrance in an outdoor area of Al Shifa, Gaza's biggest hospital.

The video, which Reuters could not immediately verify, showed a deep hole in the ground, littered with and surrounded by concrete and wood rubble and sand

