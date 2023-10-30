Putin Blames US for Hamas' Attack on Israelis

Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed the United States for Hamas' massacre of Israelis, stating it as an example of the failed policy in the Middle East. He offered his condolences to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ten days after the incident. Russia also held talks with a Hamas delegation in Moscow.

