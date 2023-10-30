60 arrested after mob storms Russian airport looking for Israelis

Dozens of protesters broke through doors and barriers at Makhachkala airport. (Image: AFP/Telegram/askrasul)Dozens of protesters, many of them chanting"Allahu akbar" (God is greatest), broke through doors and barriers at Makhachkala airport on Sunday, with some charging onto the runway.

The violence prompted Israel to call on Russia to protect its citizens, while the United States condemned the"antisemitic protests". The independent Russian media outlet Sota said it was a transiting flight that had been due to take off again for Moscow two hours later.

"More than 150 active participants in the unrest have been identified, 60 of them have been arrested," the ministry said in a statement early on Monday."The airport is now totally under the control of security forces," it added.Russia's aviation agency initially said that the airport would remain closed until Nov 6 but then announced it would reopen on Tuesday. headtopics.com

One protester appeared in the videos holding a sign that read"Child killers have no place in Dagestan". White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said:"The United States vigorously condemns the antisemitic protests in Dagestan, Russia.

Dagestan governor Melikov on Sunday posted a message, saying:"All Dagestanis empathise with the suffering of victims by the actions of unrighteous people and politicians and pray for peace in Palestine. headtopics.com

He also claimed on Monday morning that the"initiators of this action are our enemies who organised it from Ukrainian territory", according to Russia's Ria-Novosti news agency. Utro Dagestan, a Telegram channel with about 60,000 followers, had shared a post urging a mass gathering at the airport to prevent the arrival of"undesirable" passengers on the Red Wings flight.

