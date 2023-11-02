De Kock provides calming influence for in-form South Africa

"He has a determination about him that I haven't seen in a very long time," said Rassie van der Dussen, who also scored a century and put on 200 for the second wicket with De Kock against New Zealand. "The guys really feed off him. He's one of my favourites to bat with. He really guided me through my innings.

South Africa have won six of their seven pool matches so far, with only a shock loss to Netherlands blotting their copybook. Van der Dussen says it is heartening for the team how many players are contributing to that success.

Next up is a meeting with unbeaten hosts India on Sunday that could decide top spot in the pool stage and while Van der Dussen is aware of the huge challenge facing his side, he says there is a quiet confidence going into the game.

