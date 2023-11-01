How Israel-Hamas war unfolds has geopolitical impact on South-east Asia: NTU prof

This is going to create challenges when it comes to security and the relationships between communities, which would be something “to keep an eye on”, said Prof Liow. “The United States has never been an unequivocally welcomed power in our region in the first place, in many countries.... a hangover of things that happened 20 years ago, the aftermath of 9/11, in particular Afghanistan and Iraq... is still very fresh in the minds of many Malaysians and Indonesians, and I think that script is going to play out again, and that is going to create difficulties for the leaders of these countries,” he said.
War broke out after Hamas on Oct 7 launched a surprise rocket attack killing 1,400 people in Israel, which retaliated with extensive airstrikes and has launched a ground offensive in Gaza. “It was an issue 20 years ago, right? The Malaysian government was very keen on furthering their relationship with the United States, but the people were very anti-US because of the Iraq invasion, and they had to manage it,” he recalled.
Speaking at the National University of Singapore’s Shaw Foundation Alumni House, he outlined how the world is “at a crossroads, as various political, social, and economic forces contrive to push back against unbridled globalisation and interdependence, in the process, undermining the prevailing Global Order”.
Asean would also have to grapple with “institutional balancing” – efforts by China to create new institutions to challenge American leadership and dominance of prevailing ones. This would potentially affect Asean, “putatively the premier institution for South-east Asia”.
