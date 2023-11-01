How Israel-Hamas war unfolds has geopolitical impact on South-east Asia: NTU prof

This is going to create challenges when it comes to security and the relationships between communities, which would be something “to keep an eye on”, said Prof Liow. “The United States has never been an unequivocally welcomed power in our region in the first place, in many countries.... a hangover of things that happened 20 years ago, the aftermath of 9/11, in particular Afghanistan and Iraq... is still very fresh in the minds of many Malaysians and Indonesians, and I think that script is going to play out again, and that is going to create difficulties for the leaders of these countries,” he said.

War broke out after Hamas on Oct 7 launched a surprise rocket attack killing 1,400 people in Israel, which retaliated with extensive airstrikes and has launched a ground offensive in Gaza. “It was an issue 20 years ago, right? The Malaysian government was very keen on furthering their relationship with the United States, but the people were very anti-US because of the Iraq invasion, and they had to manage it,” he recalled.

Speaking at the National University of Singapore’s Shaw Foundation Alumni House, he outlined how the world is “at a crossroads, as various political, social, and economic forces contrive to push back against unbridled globalisation and interdependence, in the process, undermining the prevailing Global Order”.

Asean would also have to grapple with “institutional balancing” – efforts by China to create new institutions to challenge American leadership and dominance of prevailing ones. This would potentially affect Asean, “putatively the premier institution for South-east Asia”.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STRAITS_TIMES: Israel strikes dense Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza, says it kills Hamas commanderAn Israeli military spokesperson confirmed the Israeli strike and said it targeted 'a very senior Hamas commander in that area'. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Diplomacy will be left for a later stage in Israel-Hamas conflict: ExpertDan Arbell, Scholar in Residence at American University's Department of History, explains why he thinks it is still too early for diplomacy and resolution in Israel's war with Hamas.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

THE STRAITS TIMES: Israel strikes dense Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza, says Hamas commander killedAn Israeli military spokesman confirmed the strike and said it targeted 'a very senior Hamas commander in that area'. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Qatar brokers deal between Egypt, Hamas and Israel for limited Gaza evacuations: SourceDOHA/CAIRO — Qatar has mediated an agreement between Egypt, Israel and Hamas, in coordination with the US, which will allow limited evacuations from besieged Gaza, a source briefed on the deal told Reuters on Wednesday (Nov 1).

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Singer Eric Nam cancels KL concert due to threats, addresses backlash over Instagram like for post on Israel-Hamas warNam received backlash after liking an Instagram post related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

TODAYONLINE: German-Israeli woman taken hostage by Hamas at music festival is dead, Israel saysJERUSALEM — A German-Israeli woman who was seized by Hamas from a music festival on Oct 7 and paraded around Gaza by the Palestinian militant group is dead, the Israeli government said on Monday (Oct 30).

Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕