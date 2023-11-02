China lowers flags to half-mast to mark cremation of ex-premier Li Keqiang

The national flag will be flown at half-mast across the country, said the official Xinhua News Agency on Tuesday, including at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, the Foreign Ministry, as well as seats of local governments across the country and diplomatic missions.

Mr Li, a former economist and pro-reform leader who served as premier for 10 years before retiring in March, died of a heart attack in Shanghai last Friday. His remains were transferred to the capital the same day. REUTERSRead nowSubscribe now

