Local TikToker gets her South Korean husband to try half-boiled eggs

So when local TikToker Felicia Song brought her South Korean husband to a coffee shop for breakfast recently, his reaction to the dish made for an amusing scene. "You normally eat this in the mornings?" the man asked Felicia, starting at the saucer of two cracked eggs.

After she briefed him that the dish is best enjoyed with a dash of white pepper and dark soya sauce, the man still didn’t look particularly convinced. "I don't think I can eat this," he added, after mistakenly adding light soya sauce instead of the dark version.Though he doesn’t exactly go “two thumbs up”, the man doesn’t appear repulsed by the eggs either. He proceeds to finish off the dish after his wife urges him to “slurp it all in one go”.Yup, you gotta dip that toast in it, girl.

