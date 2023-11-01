De Kock, Van der Dussen hit tons as South Africa thump New Zealand

In a highly-anticipated contest days after the two nations clashed in the Rugby World Cup final, De Kock struck 114 and Van der Dussen exploded late on to score 133 for his second ton of the showpiece as South Africa posted 357-4.

"With the ball, we sustained the pressure throughout their innings ... Quite clinical with the execution of our skills." The Proteas built on the De Kock and Van der Dussen's 200-run stand with 119 in the last 10 overs as David Miller put the New Zealand bowlers to the sword with a 30-ball 53.

De Kock, who will retire from the 50-overs format after the tournament, milked the Black Caps bowlers in a flawless innings and reached his century with a massive six over long-leg off Jimmy Neesham before looking to accelerate.

"We were speaking about 300-320 at one stage in the middle but we've seen so often in the last 12-18 months what the guys coming in can do," said player of the match Van der Dussen. Southee castled Van der Dussen on a day of little joy for New Zealand, who had lost the bowling services of seamer Matt Henry due to a right hamstring problem midway through South Africa's innings.

"Not our best performance," said Latham, whose side face Pakistan next."We were put under pressure with that massive partnership Rassie and Quinton had up top.

