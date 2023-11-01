Thomson Reuters profit beats estimates amid AI push

In an interview, Chief Executive Steve Hasker said the company has made significant progress making generative AI a key component of its products. Generative AI is a type of artificial intelligence that generates new content or data in response to a prompt or question by a user.
On Nov 15, the company will launch AI enhancements to its flagship product, Westlaw Precision, in the US. Using a chat-based interface, new features will allow legal customers to ask a question in conversational format and receive an accurate answer in seconds, drawing from Thomson Reuters content.
The company, which owns the Westlaw legal database, Reuters news agency and the Checkpoint tax and accounting service, announced a new US$1 billion share repurchase program, and maintained its 2023 outlook except for updates to depreciation and amortisation, and interest expense.
Hasker said the company achieved"solid momentum" in the quarter despite an uncertain economic environment. Organic revenues in the Legal Professionals segment increased 6 per cent, while total revenue fell 2 per cent, reflecting sales of some divisions. Thomson Reuters sold a majority stake in Elite, a vendor of business management software for law firms, earlier this year to private equity firm TPG.
Organic revenues in the Reuters News division increased 3 per cent in the quarter, driven by a contractual price increase and digital advertising growth. Thomson Reuters has earmarked US$10 billion for acquisitions and about US$100 million per year in investments in AI capabilities.
Singapore Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕