North Korea's chances of succeeding in spy satellite launch high, says South Korea

That is roughly the supply of munitions that Russia expends in its war with Ukraine in two months, a member of the parliament committee Yoo Sang-bum said, citing the briefing.The shipments were made by vessels moving between a North Korean east coast port and Russian ports, as the US previously reported, as well as by air out of North Korea, the spy agency said.

North Korea's two attempts to launch its first reconnaissance satellite this year ended in failure as stages of the boosters experienced malfunctions. The North had previously pledged to make a third attempt in October, but has so far shown no indication that it was about to go ahead with the launch.

While hosting Kim, Putin said Russia would help North Korea build satellites, without providing specifics.North Korea remains strapped for financial resources and technical expertise in its satellite program, and appears to have not yet mastered the technology for atmosphere re-entry of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) warheads, Yoo said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit South Korea on Nov 8 to 9 and meet Foreign Minister Park Jin to discuss North Korean issues, South Korea said on Wednesday. The spy agency also said that North Korea dispatched a delegation that mainly consists of experts on artillery to Russia in mid-October, Yoo said.

