Commentary: ‘Like it was with Jack Ma’: China puts world’s biggest Apple supplier in its crosshairs

File photo of Foxconn founder Terry Gou at a media event announcing his new book in Taipei, Taiwan on Aug 8, 2023. (AP Photo/ Chiang Ying-ying, File), Foxconn’s billionaire founder argued that China - home to most of the factories where the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer churns out Apple’s iPhones - could not touch him or his company.
In the three days since China made the investigations public, Hon Hai Precision Industry, the group’s Taiwan-listed flagship company, has lost more than 5 per cent of its value, Hong Kong-listed shares of smartphone manufacturing subsidiary FIH Mobile have shed 15 per cent and those of Shanghai-listed Foxconn Industrial Internet, a producer of network equipment and industrial robots, have lost 16 per cent.
These forces are also tearing at an intricate web of economic co-operation between China and Taiwan, constructed over the past three decades even as the two countries grow further apart politically. "In the past, China needed Taiwanese companies to provide management know-how, money, technology. Now they have all that themselves, so our companies can no longer hope for preferential treatment," he said. "From now on, the main thing the mainland requires from Taiwan businesspeople is to maintain at least some relations across the Taiwan Strait."Beijing has made clear that Gou - who stepped down from Foxconn's board last month but still holds a 12.5 per cent stake - has violated that rule.
The same phrase appeared in the state media report that publicised the investigation last weekend. This, and the fact that the news was leaked by the Communist party tabloid Global Times citing a Taiwan affairs scholar, pointed to an attempt by the TAO to send a political message, said a senior Taiwanese government official.
"Such rough treatment of a foreign company would have been unthinkable under Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin or Hu Jintao," said a senior government official, referring to Chinese leader Xi Jinping's three predecessors.