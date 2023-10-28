Commentary: Should commuters be banned from watching loud videos on their phones while on public transport?

New: You can now listen to articles., there are few things more infuriating than the shrill laughter or pulsating music of a TikTok video from a fellow commuter's phone. It's a scene that plays out all too often in public transportation.
In February, the police were reportedly called in after a dispute involving a man who allegedly blasted music loudly from his phone on a bus. Reports said that due to the dispute, the bus service was cancelled and more than 20 passengers had to alight and find alternative transportation.
There are numerous other examples of such disputes, prompting the question of whether unacceptable noise on public transport should be taken just as seriously asOver the years, the authorities have implemented a slew of measures to address spats between neighbours. These include the setting up of ain April 2022, of which I am chair. Feedback from close to 4,400 participants have given us a deep insight into what residents view as acceptable and unacceptable noise. headtopics.com
Notwithstanding these pronouncements, threats posed by noise remain “often underestimated” by government agencies, according to the International Commission on Biological Effects of Noise. The city of Mumbai takes noise on public transport seriously. In April, transport body Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport announced that bus passengers would be barred from having loud conversations on their phones and watching videos or playing audio without headphones. Those flouting the rule may be fined up or jailed under a law that prohibits “continuance of music, sound or noise … to prevent annoyance, disturbance, discomfort or injury to the public”.
Mumbai’s recent move to tackle noise on public transport might be something worth considering. Such a move would empower bus captains and fellow commuters to intervene without fear. Bus captains and MRT staff would also be able to warn and/or order offenders to alight at the next stop., the health hazards caused by unacceptable noise, the right to peaceful enjoyment of a pleasant ride and the need to be considerate in shared spaces. headtopics.com