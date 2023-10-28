Commentary: His son's election run could tarnish Jokowi’s legacy

Indonesia's Defence Minister and presidential candidate, Prabowo Subianto (left) and his running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is the eldest son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Oct 25, 2023. (Photo: Antara Foto/Galih Pradipta/ via Reuters)has enjoyed consistently high approval ratings, better even than India’s popular Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Now entering his final full year, and by law unable to seek a third five-year term, Mr Jokowi’s legacy could be his signature policies such as ensuing resources are processed in the country with “value-added projects”, a US$34 billion new national capital, and laying the groundwork to make Indonesia a high-income economy by 2045, the country’s golden centennial.Events in the past 10 days have seen charges of collusion, conflict of interest, disloyalty and nepotism.

Yet jumping through this legal loophole could taint Mr Jokowi’s legacy. The controversy here is that Constitutional Court Chief Justice Anwar Usman is also the president’s brother-in-law, married to Jokowi’s younger sister, Idayati. He did not recuse himself from the ruling process, ignoring an established convention that justices do not participate in a case that can involve a family member. headtopics.com

On Sunday night (Oct 22), Mr Jokowi’s former rival turned Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto declared Mr Raka as his vice-presidential running mate in his bid for the presidency.These events sparked a string of reactions that mark displeasure with Mr Jokowi and family.

On the same day, a civil society group TPDI reported Mr Jokowi, Mr Anwar Usman, Mr Raka, and Jokowi’s second son, Mr Kaesang Pangarep, to the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) for alleged collusion and nepotism in the Constitutional Court’s Oct 16 ruling. Mr Pangarep, 27, chairs the Solidarity Party of Indonesia that engages young people, and the party has endorsed the Subianto-Raka ticket, making it a nine-party coalition.But the apparent nonchalance could mask trouble for Mr Raka. headtopics.com

