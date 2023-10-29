Breast lumps, mammograms, mastectomy: 13 questions about breast cancer from Singapore women aged 20 to 70

show that one in 13 women will get breast cancer in their lifetime. Every year, over 400 women die from breast cancer.

The best time for a woman to do monthly breast self-examination is seven to 10 days after the start of her period. (Photo: iStock/PonyWang) Dr Hu said there are two reasons why regular breast self-examination is important for young women. “The aim of BSE is not only to pick up lumps, but rather, to know how one’s breasts look and feel like. This is so that one is able to pick up any changes early.”

However, warned Dr Hu: “It is not unheard of. Hence, it is important to see a doctor to evaluate the lump.” The two main risk factors for breast cancer are being female, and age; the risk of cancer increases with age. Having a, whether from your dad’s or mum’s side of the family, also increases your risk – note that both your parents can pass on mutated cells to you.“Only 5-10 per cent of women diagnosed with breast cancer are hereditary. Conversely, 70-80 per cent of women diagnosed with breast cancer do not have a family history of breast cancer,” said Dr Hu. headtopics.com

However, nobody has the answer to ‘why’, though Dr Hu shared some research. “Breast cancer in young women is frequently familial,While it is true that most breast lumps discovered during breastfeeding are related to breastfeeding, not all are. See a doctor if the lump persists for more than a week.These are usually due to age-related changes of the skin, said Dr Hu. “They are usually harmless and not an indication of breast cancer. However, it is best to see a doctor for any concerns.

Dr Hu warned that mammograms can miss about 20 per cent of cancers at the time of screening. “Hence, it is important to have regular breast self-examination and see a doctor for any concerns,” she said.Q: HOW DOES BREAST CANCER TREATMENT AFFECT A PATIENT’S LIFESTYLE? HOW DIFFERENT IS IT FOR A YOUNGER WOMAN COMPARED TO SOMEONE IN MIDLIFE? headtopics.com

Breast cancer screening 2023: Where to go for free or cheap mammogramsBreast cancer is the most common cancer affecting Singaporean women — almost one in 13 women in Singapore will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. The good news is that it can be detectable in many cases before it is too late. The key is to be conscientious about doing breast self-examinations and going for mammograms regularly. Read more ⮕

Going back to work after breast cancer can be an emotional journeyBreast cancer patients will discover they are still processing the trauma of their experience. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Lee Kuan Yew Archives - The Independent Singapore NewsLatest Breaking News Read more ⮕

Donald Trump Archives - The Independent Singapore NewsLatest Breaking News Read more ⮕

Straits Times Archives - The Independent Singapore NewsLatest Breaking News Read more ⮕

As Singapore commemorates LKY100, remember what his generation of leaders stood for: PM LeePrime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (Oct 29) urged Singapore to remember what the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew and his generation stood for, as the country marked his 100th birthday. Alif Amsyar reports. Read more ⮕