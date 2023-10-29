Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin met with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the former's official visit to China in October. (Photo: Facebook/Srettha Thavisin)has actively worked to strengthen relations with China. One of his early key meetings was with the Chinese ambassador, establishing the groundwork for subsequent diplomatic engagements to bring the two nations closer.in September.

“(Mr Xi) gave me his mobile number for direct calls. This is a good sign. Both countries must depend on each other. We must depend on China which is a big brother,” Mr Srettha was cited as saying in local media.China and Thailand have a long history of close economic ties, with diplomatic relations dating back to July 1975.Thailand's commitment to environmental conservation is evident, and the country seeks Chinese investments to realise these goals.

Furthermore, support for high-speed rail projects is crucial for enhancing Thailand's infrastructure, connectivity and transportation network. Efficient rail systems can boost economic development, improve logistics and stimulate both domestic and international trade. headtopics.com

Mr Srettha has made it clear that Thailand’s economy needs a significant boost to increase growth, alleviate household debt and improve livelihoods. TheChina's economy is also under pressure, with a range of challenges from a property crisis, high youth unemployment and US-China tensions over trade. Its own economic slowdown might hinder its ability to invest as robustly as anticipated.

For Mr Srettha, the success of his diplomacy with China holds significant weight for his political fortunes. Understanding how different segments of Thai society, including business leaders, environmental activists, ordinary citizens and political opponents, perceive the alignment with China is vital. Business leaders may see economic opportunities, while environmental activists may focus on ecological impacts, and ordinary citizens' views on tangible benefits may sway their political choices. headtopics.com

