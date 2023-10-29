Commentary: Wrinkles, and why they terrify my generation

Call it the Zoom effect, but since COVID-19, medical aesthetics procedures have grown particularly fast in the face and neck. (Photo: iStock/Vajirawich Wongpuvarak)NEW YORK: Sarah was my childhood neighbour. Our mothers were best friends. They were both whimsical and free, and beautiful, but rolled their eyes at the suggestion.

Our families became family, and Sarah became a nurse practitioner. After 20 years treating patients, at HIV clinics and Planned Parenthoods, she fell into something called medical aesthetics. Botox. Fillers. Lasers.

"I never saw my career going this way," she said. But she noticed that throughout her years in nursing, whether her patients were sex workers, drug users, menopausal housewives or pregnant teens, they cared most about how their treatment would

All of us, whatever our gender, reckon with ageing at some point. It’s a foundational fear. But something feels different now. It’s happening earlier. I’ve felt it, too. Our facial routines are more intricate, and start younger. Recently, I realised that my TikTok algorithm had taken a strong skincare turn, and my night-time routine had unintentionally morphed into a 20-minute performance that included serums, oils and a gua sha. (I dropped half of the products in horror, and my skin was fine.)

I called a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, Dr Jonathan Sykes, to ask why. I said I imagine women have always come to him because their faces have changed with age - deepening eye sockets, thinning fat pads, collagen loss - and they just want something small.

Sykes worries most when people want to look like someone else (“many people are asking for a cat eye”) or when they want to look young too early. And that’s happening way more. He said women come in trying to remove naturally occurring folds. Not wrinkles, but folds, in their skin.

