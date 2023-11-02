Climate experts warn of fossil fuel tactics at COP28

Indeed, the UAE has appointed Sultan Al Jaber, the head of state-owned oil company ADNOC, as COP president, drawing protests from environmentalists. The European Union's COP28 delegation is led by Dutch former foreign minister and ex-Shell employee Wopke Hoekstra, an appointment that has also been controversial.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, has slammed the IEA as a"political" body, and the industry is proceeding with vast expansion globally. At COP28, many countries, and the EU, will argue for an unprecedented commitment to move away from"unabated" fossil fuels.

On the other hand, they have adopted what he calls an"unorthodox" climate approach where the key is not to cut carbon -- as scientists insist is necessary - but to"manage carbon; we'll reuse it and recycle it and ultimately we'll sequester it underground".Instead of cutting fossil fuels outright, oil giants have touted several once-marginal technologies as promising solutions to cut emissions.

