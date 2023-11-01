Crane operator Tiong Woon upgraded by analysts amid upswing in contruction, oil and gas

In a report released this week, UOB Kay Hian wrote that Tiong Woon is well-positioned to benefit from the upcycles in construction as well as oil and gas. For FY2024, the investment house expects Tiong Woon’s earnings to grow 20 per cent year on year, driven by higher utilisation rates and healthy growth in crane rental rates.

The report comes barely a week after another investment house, Lim & Tan Securities, also upgraded Tiong Woon, and printed an 88 cents price target on the stock. “There exists a notable gap between the market’s perception and reality regarding Tiong Woon’s capabilities, which are on a par with international industry giants, yet remain relatively unknown. This presents a strong potential for a re-rating.”

Analysts point out that Tiong Woon, founded and lead by the Ang family, is one of the few publicly listed companies maintaining a positive outlook, driven by the upswing in the petrochemical and construction sectors within the region.

“With construction projects in Singapore forming the bread and butter for TWC, regional and overseas petrochemical projects will be the nitrous to propel TWC’s profitability towards the previous high of $22 million last seen in FY2014,” Lim & Tan noted.

