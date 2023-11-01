Oil gains ahead of Fed meeting as Middle East conflict persists

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 28 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $81.30 a barrel after losing $1.29 in the previous session. "Geopolitical risks remain and that seems to be offsetting some of the record production levels that are coming from the U.S."

Interest rate hikes aimed at taming inflation can slow economic growth and reduce oil demand, while rate cuts to spur spending could increase oil consumption. In Europe, October inflation in the Euro zone was at its lowest level in two years, falling to 2.9 per cent from 4.3 per cent in September, a Eurostat flash reading showed, leading to expectations the European Central Bank is unlikely to hike interest rates soon.Meanwhile, Brent prices are forecast to reach $100 per barrel by June as stocks descend gently, said Goldman Sachs analysts in a note.

In the Middle East, Israeli airstrikes hit a densely populated refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, killing at least 50 Palestinians and a Hamas commander.

