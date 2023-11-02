No joke: Thai police don Halloween costumes to nab thief watching horror movie

Seeing that Wanchai was about to enter the cinema, the undercover officers quickly approached him and his girlfriend to take a photo with the couple. They then surrounded the confused man to reveal their identities as police officers and arrested him.

According to the Thai police, Wanchai confessed to the charges and said he decided to resign from the restaurant he worked at after an argument with his colleagues, and stole the items out of anger. He then tried to resell the stolen items but got cheated and did not make the money he had hoped for.

Wanchai has a history of several criminal offences including drug dealing, gambling and theft, and was recently released from prison.

