Sustainability Chiefs: Starbucks wants to address climate issues one coffee at a time

In this new limited series Sustainability Chiefs, host Julie Yoo tackles some of the world’s most pressing climate agenda with the people tasked to drive change in global companies. To kickstart the series, she speaks with the chief sustainability officer of Starbucks, Michael Kobori.

Trees can become dangerous when they’re sick, leaning or dying. But checking the health of each tree is a massive challenge, especially when Singapore has more trees than people. In this episode of The Climate Conversations, Peter Sasi, vice president of APAC at Greehill, tells Julie Yoo how advanced technology can help better protect trees – and people.Vibrant wetlands and animals native to Ukraine are silently facing what Oleksii Marushchak calls an “ecocide”.

