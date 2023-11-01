19-year-old to be charged for allegedly molesting 4 women in 1 day at nightclub

Two of the eight men were arrested for allegedly outraging the modesty of two girls — a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old — in separate incidents. On Oct 26, 2022, a police report was lodged a day after a 51-year-old man purportedly molested a 13-year-old girl at a playground in Kampong Wak Hassan in Sembawang.

He was arrested within 12 hours of the report and will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty of a person below 14 years of age. In another incident, a 66-year-old man allegedly molested a 14-year-old girl on a public bus in Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 on July 4.The other men who will be hauled to court include a 19-year-old who allegedly molested four women outside a club, and a 54-year-old who is said to have molested a 17-year-old boy.

The 19-year-old purportedly molested four different women, aged between 18 and 23, both inside and outside a club in Cecil Street on Oct 24, 2022.The 54-year-old man will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty. He allegedly molested the 17-year-old boy in the lift of a Telok Blangah Drive HDB block on Feb 12.

Outrage of modesty carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments. The offence of outrage of modesty of a person below 14 years of age carries a jail term of up to five years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

The police said they will continue to work closely with various stakeholders, such as public entertainment outlets, public transport operators and the community, to prevent and deter cases of outrage of modesty.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TODAYONLINE: National Wages Council urges employers to give workers one-off payment to help with higher cost of livingSINGAPORE — Employers should think about helping their staff with rising costs beyond support from the government, the National Wages Council (NWC) said on Tuesday (Oct 31).

Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Possible space for China and US to appoint special envoy to manage relationship: Ng Eng HenThe Singapore Defence Minister made this suggestion at a regional security forum in Beijing on Tuesday (Oct 31), where the China-US strategic rivalry has been in focus.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: China's Oct factory activity likely rose as economy finds footing: Reuters pollBEIJING : China's manufacturing activity likely expanded for a second straight month in October, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, suggesting recent support measures are helping boost sentiment as the economy stabilises.The official purchasing managers' index (PMI) is expected to have held at 50.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Today in Pictures, Oct 31, 2023Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: South Korea Oct exports rise for first time in 13 monthsSEOUL : South Korea's exports in October rose in annual terms for the first time in 13 months, trade data showed on Wednesday, coming in only a little weaker than market expectations. Overseas sales last month by Asia's fourth-largest economy rose 5.1 per cent year-on-year to $55.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

TODAYONLINE: Singapore's diplomatic relations with Israel 'no reason' to cause difficulty with Malaysia: PM LeeSINGAPORE — Singapore's relationship with Malaysia should not be complicated by the countries' differing diplomatic relations with Israel and the Palestinian Authority, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday (Oct 30).

Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕