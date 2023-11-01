19-year-old to be charged for allegedly molesting 4 women in 1 day at nightclub

Two of the eight men were arrested for allegedly outraging the modesty of two girls — a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old — in separate incidents. On Oct 26, 2022, a police report was lodged a day after a 51-year-old man purportedly molested a 13-year-old girl at a playground in Kampong Wak Hassan in Sembawang.
He was arrested within 12 hours of the report and will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty of a person below 14 years of age. In another incident, a 66-year-old man allegedly molested a 14-year-old girl on a public bus in Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 on July 4.The other men who will be hauled to court include a 19-year-old who allegedly molested four women outside a club, and a 54-year-old who is said to have molested a 17-year-old boy.
The 19-year-old purportedly molested four different women, aged between 18 and 23, both inside and outside a club in Cecil Street on Oct 24, 2022.The 54-year-old man will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty. He allegedly molested the 17-year-old boy in the lift of a Telok Blangah Drive HDB block on Feb 12.
Outrage of modesty carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments. The offence of outrage of modesty of a person below 14 years of age carries a jail term of up to five years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.
The police said they will continue to work closely with various stakeholders, such as public entertainment outlets, public transport operators and the community, to prevent and deter cases of outrage of modesty.
