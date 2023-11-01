HEAD TOPICS

South Korea Oct exports rise for first time in 13 months

SEOUL : South Korea's exports in October rose in annual terms for the first time in 13 months, trade data showed on Wednesday, coming in only a little weaker than market expectations. Overseas sales last month by Asia's fourth-largest economy rose 5.1 per cent year-on-year to $55.

Imports fell 9.7 per cent to $53.46 billion, narrower than the 16.5 per cent drop the previous month but deeper than a 4.3 per cent decline expected by economists. As a result, the country posted a trade surplus of $1.64 billion in October, in contrast to economist forecasts for a deficit.

