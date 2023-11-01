South Korea Oct exports rise for first time in 13 months

Overseas sales last month by Asia's fourth-largest economy rose 5.1 per cent year-on-year to $55.09 billion, compared with a median 5.5 per cent gain tipped in a Reuters survey of economists. It swung from a 4.4 per cent loss the previous month and marked the first annual increase since September 2022.

Imports fell 9.7 per cent to $53.46 billion, narrower than the 16.5 per cent drop the previous month but deeper than a 4.3 per cent decline expected by economists. As a result, the country posted a trade surplus of $1.64 billion in October, in contrast to economist forecasts for a deficit.

