Today in Pictures, Oct 31, 2023

People looking at mattresses and beds, part of the Empty Beds installation at a public square in Jerusalem on Oct 30. It is initiated by survivors of Kibbutz Nir Oz and the families of hostages held in Gaza, following a deadly infiltration into southern Israel by Hamas gunmen.Palestinian children playing on a damaged street following an Israeli raid in Jenin, at the Jenin refugee camp, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Oct 30.
Singapore Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕
SBRMAGAZINE: 2023 to be a record-breaking year for million-dollar flat transactionspstrongAs of 27 October, 369 million-dollar HDB flats have exchanged hands./strong/p pThe HDB resale market is likely to break its 2022 record for million-dollar flat transactions.
Source: SBRMagazine | Read more ⮕
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕
SBRMAGAZINE: Prime retail rents to increase between 3% to 5% in 2023pstrongIn 3Q23, the average gross rent of prime spaces island-wide rose 4.3% YoY to $26.70 psf pm.
Source: SBRMagazine | Read more ⮕
SBRMAGAZINE: Residential property prices fluctuate in 2023, with minimal quarterly increasespstrongSome experts expect rental growth for the remainder of 2023./strong/p pWith the ongoing interest rate rise, macroeconomic uncertainties, and market supply dynamics, residential property prices experience continuous fluctuation, with minimal quarterly increases and declines.
Source: SBRMagazine | Read more ⮕
Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕