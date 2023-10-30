China's property foreclosures up by a third so far in 2023

Property foreclosures in January-September rose to 584,000 units from 441,000 the same period last year, according to a survey by China Index Academy on Saturday, one of the country's largest independent real estate research firms.

Residential foreclosures increased to 284,000 from 206,000 in the first three quarters in 2022, while the transaction ratio of such properties being bought at auctions fell 4.8 per centage points to 25.7 per cent.

Cities with high numbers of foreclosures were concentrated in the southwestern province of Sichuan, with an increase of 27,585 from a year earlier to more than 70,000. China's economy grew faster than expected in the third quarter, improving the chances of the government meeting its 2023 growth target of around 5 per cent. headtopics.com

But economists say the crisis-hit property sector, in the throes of a liquidity crisis that market participants fear could spread throughout the financial sector both at home and abroad, remains a drag and continues to cloud the outlook.

