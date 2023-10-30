China and Russia take aim at US at Chinese military forum

China's Central Military Commission Vice Chairman Zhang Youxia attends the Beijing Xiangshan Forum in Beijing, China October 30, 2023. REUTERS/Florence LoBEIJING: Chinese and Russian military chiefs targeted the United States for criticism at a security forum in Beijing on Monday (Oct 30), even as China's second-most-senior military commander vowed to boost defence ties with Washington.

Shoigu also said the West intends to inflict"strategic defeat" on Russia in a"hybrid war", and praised the model of Russia-China relations as"exemplary", Russian state media reported. "Some countries deliberately create turbulence and interfere in other countries' internal affairs, and instigate colour revolutions," Zhang said in his keynote address, using the term the Chinese government uses to describe attempts to overthrow Communist Party rule.

But in other parts of his speech, Zhang stressed the need for improved military ties with the United States. , and China did not name a replacement.

Last week, China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, met with Biden for an hour in talks the White House described as a"good opportunity" to keep open lines of communication between the two geopolitical rivals.

